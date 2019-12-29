Australian PM announces compensation for volunteer firefighters

The Australian government announced on Sunday it would compensate volunteer firefighters in the state of New South Wales (NSW), as the country's intense bush fire season rages on.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said payments of up to A$6,000 would be available for eligible firefighters who had spent more than 10 days in the field this fire season."I know that our volunteer firefighters in NSW are doing it tough, especially in rural and regional areas," Morrison said in a statement."The early and prolonged nature of this fire season has made a call beyond what is typically made on our volunteer fire fighters."The conservative leader has previously said compensation for volunteers was not a priority, but he has faced increasing political pressure as widespread fires continue to burn.