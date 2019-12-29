The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Australian PM announces compensation for volunteer firefighters

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 02:32
The Australian government announced on Sunday it would compensate volunteer firefighters in the state of New South Wales (NSW), as the country's intense bush fire season rages on.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said payments of up to A$6,000 would be available for eligible firefighters who had spent more than 10 days in the field this fire season."I know that our volunteer firefighters in NSW are doing it tough, especially in rural and regional areas," Morrison said in a statement.
"The early and prolonged nature of this fire season has made a call beyond what is typically made on our volunteer fire fighters."
The conservative leader has previously said compensation for volunteers was not a priority, but he has faced increasing political pressure as widespread fires continue to burn.
Newly renovated Big Ben will ring in London New Year
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 02:22 AM
Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 01:27 AM
N. Korea's Kim holds plenary ahead of deadline for US nuclear agreement
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 12:21 AM
Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies - minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 12:00 AM
Five killed, four injured in small plane crash in Louisiana
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 11:59 PM
Driver stopped, found with 4.5 times the permitted amount of alcohol
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 10:47 PM
40-year-old moderately injured while riding scooter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 10:43 PM
Libya's NOC considers evacuating Zawiya refinery staff due to fighting nearby
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 09:11 PM
Seven injured in car crash between three vehicles in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 07:34 PM
Miri Regev: No ruse under Netanyahu will be accepted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 06:35 PM
Iraqi protesters shut down southern Nassiriya oilfield - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 05:54 PM
28-year-old moderately injured after stabbing attack in Kfar Kanna
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 04:08 PM
Algeria names Abdelaziz Djerad as its new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 03:11 PM
Algeria names Abdelaziz Djerad as its new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 02:25 PM
Amir Peretz: Our goal is to have 61 seats without Liberman
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/28/2019 12:41 PM
