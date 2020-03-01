Bahrain, Iraq both report 6 new coronavirus cases

Bahrain's ministry of health on Sunday confirmed six new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 47 cases, the state news agency said, citing a ministry statement.The six cases are five Bahraini citizens and a Saudi national who arrived in Bahrain on indirect flights from Iran. Also Sunday, Iraq reported six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 19, the health ministry said.Two of the six are in Baghdad, and the other four in Sulaimaniya, and all had recently returned from Iran, it added.