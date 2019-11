The two met in light of the recent tensions in Likud and Saar vowing to run for head of the party should a primary election take place.

Saar earlier denied Netanyahu's claims that he is planning to divide the party to join a coalition led by Blue and White Leader MK Benny Gantz, calling them an "insane conspiracy [theory]."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with his political rival MK Gideon Saar, Wallah! News reported.