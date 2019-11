Officials from the Blue and White party came out Sunday, expressing the belief that Gantz will probably not succeed in forming a minority government with Avigdor Liberman, supported from the outside from the Israeli Arab Joint List.If Gantz does not succeed in forming a government by Wednesday, he will be forced to return the mandate to President Rivlin, leading to a 21-day period in which any MK can attempt to get the support of 61 Knesset members.