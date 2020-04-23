Border Police confront crowd at Kafr 'Aqab over coroanvirus regulations

Border Police officers, IDF soldiers and Jerusalem city inspectors entered the Arab community of Kafr ‘Aqab near east Jerusalem to ensure that the Health Ministry’s coronavirus orders were being enforced, a police press release reported on Thursday.



After several tickets were written to stores that were open against regulations, the forces were attacked as they were leaving the town.



A group of roughly 100 residents threw stones and fireworks at the security forces. The officers used crowd dispersal means to restore order. One officer was injured on his hand from a thrown rock, but did not require medical attention.