Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he will talk to the foreign minister about Iran's decision to summon Brazil's charge d'affaires over comments about the death of a senior Iranian general.Bolsonaro said Brazil will maintain trade links with Iran and that Brazil rejects terrorism anywhere in the world. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Jamie McGeever.

