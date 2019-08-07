British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab: West Bank settlements are illegal

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke out against the planned project of building 2,304 new housing units in the West Bank saying it is in contradiction to the peace process, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

“We implore Israel stops expanding settlements,” he said, “which is against international law.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });