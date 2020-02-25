Brother of Avera Mengistu: We need Israeli public's help

Ilan Mengistu, the brother of Avera Mengistu who is believed to be held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, appealed to the Israeli public on Tuesday saying “this week we will mark for 2000 days [roughly five and a half years] since Avera’s abduction by Hamas in Gaza. For 2000 days we have had no indication if he is alive or [got] information about his mental state or general health.”He called on the public to attend a massive rally in Beersheba on Wednesday demanding the return of his brother as well as the remains of IDF soldiers believed held by Hamas as bargaining chips. The rally will include musical performances by Israeli-Ethiopian hip-hop duo Café Shahor Hazak, singer Yuval Dayan, and Idan Amedi.