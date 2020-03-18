COGAT oversees hundreds of WHO coronavirus aid kits shipped to Gaza

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Wednesday it oversaw the delivery of hundreds of aid kits to the people of the Gaza Strip, bought by the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight the novel coronavirus.



The Gaza Strip is controlled by the Islamic terror group Hamas, and Israel normally does not allow the free passage of goods into the coastal enclave. The kits are meant to check if patients have the virus. The shipment contained, in addition, protective eyewear and clothing for medical teams that are coming in contact with patients.The Gaza Strip is controlled by the Islamic terror group Hamas, and Israel normally does not allow the free passage of goods into the coastal enclave.