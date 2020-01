The security cabinet meeting, which was delayed by a few hours several times on Sunday, has been pushed off the day's schedule entirely to Monday, according to Channel 13 News.The meeting was supposed to largely discuss the US targeted airstrike which killed IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

