Chechen leader Kadyrov speaks on TV, supports annihilating Israel

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in an interview with Russian station RT that Arab countries in the Middle East should unite and attack the State of Israel, Maariv reported.



The original section was taken off when the interview was aired, but was aired on Tuesday. Kadyrow spoke with the Israeli press in 2013 when the soccer team he owns, FC Akhmat Grozny, played against Beitar Jerusalem FC.

“Here they are,” he told Mako, “a team that never had a Muslim player playing against a team of Muslims.”



