Chile army issues new curfew in Santiago as protests continue

SANTIAGO - The Chilean military declared another night-time curfew in the capital on Sunday as the government struggled to contain violent protests, looting and arson in the streets over recent fare hikes in public transportation.



The general in charge of security in Santiago announced the curfew would begin at 7 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Sunday and end at 6 a.m. on Monday (0900 GMT).





