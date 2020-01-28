China's Hubei province says 100 dead, 2,714 total cases in virus outbreak
By REUTERS
JANUARY 28, 2020 03:52
The health commission of China's Hubei province said on Tuesday that 100 people had died from a coronavirus outbreak as of Jan. 27, according to an online statement.The number of confirmed cases in the province rose to 2,714.
