Citing Muslim action, Jewish activists rage against Temple Mount closing

A public letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signed on by Jewish activists for the renewal of prayer on Temple Mount, asked on Wednesday why is it that Jewish access to the site is to be halted as of next week if access to the Western Wall is still allowed.



The letter states that it is not reasonable that Jewish access to the site, where the Temple of King Solomon once stood, will be restricted “without a time limit” and warned that Jewish heritage on the site might be tempered with once the Waqf authority realize they enjoy a singular chance to do so.