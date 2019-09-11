Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Controversial 'cameras bill' fails to pass in Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 16:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The controversial 'cameras bill' failed to pass in the Knesset on Wednesday afternoon, after only 58 MK's voted in favor.

The bill would allow observers to bring cameras to polling stations but not into voting booths on Election Day.No opposition MK's voted. The Knesset's legal advisor had earlier said that the vote would need 61 votes to pass.

Justice Minister and Likud MK said that the legal advisor's ruling was wrong.

This is a developing story.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this story.


