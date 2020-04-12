Coronavirus confirmed in 19 Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Israel blamed

19 Palestinians were confirmed to carry the coroanvirus on Sunday, all residing in Silwan which is near the old city of Jerusalem, the Palestinian Authority's spokesperson Ibrahim Malich reported.



Malich blamed Israel for its policy, which allegedly prevents the PA from monitoring the health of Palestinians living in the city.



He also claimed it is Israel which bears "full responsibility" for the health and well being of Palestinian residents of Jerusalem.



So far 36 Palestinian residents of the city were confirmed to carry the coronavirus with some saying the real numbers of patients, including those who may not have been checked, can range from 65 to 70.