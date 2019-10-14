Czech Republic halts arms exports licenses to Turkey -interior minister

PRAGUE - The Czech Republic joined other European Union countries on Monday in halting weapons and ammunition sales to Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on his Twitter account.



"The Czech Republic with immediate effect suspends export licenses for military equipment to Turkey," Hamacek said.EU governments agreed on Monday to limit arms exports to Turkey, stopping short of a bloc-wide embargo on a NATO ally. France and Germany decided over the weekend to suspend sales while Italy also said it would join a ban



