DUP leader meets Irish PM in Dublin to discuss backstop

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 01:53
DUBLIN, - The leader of the Northern Ireland party whose support is crucial to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government met with the Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Wednesday evening, national broadcaster RTE reported.

Arlene Foster, after attending an event in the city, met the Irish prime minister for more than 45 minutes to discuss 'Brexit' as well as efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly, according to the report.The opposition of the DUP to the so-called 'backstop' mechanism to ensure there is no physical barrier with EU-member Ireland after Britain leaves the bloc has proven a formidable obstacle to clinching a deal on the terms its leaving the European Union.


