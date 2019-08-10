Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Danish capital hit by second blast in four days

By REUTERS
August 10, 2019 08:41
 COPENHAGEN - An explosion occurred outside a local police station in Copenhagen, police said, in the second blast to hit the Danish capital in four days.

No one was injured in the blast, which happened outside a mobile police station in the Norrebro, just outside the city center, police said.

On Tuesday, one person was slightly injured in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency's office in Copenhagen, in what police said was a deliberate attack.


