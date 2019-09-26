Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Danon warns Abbas: Recycled speeches won’t lead to solutions in Ramallah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 26, 2019 20:09
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Dany Danon slammed PA President Mahmoud Abbas for his speech at the UNGA on Thursday saying Abbas “refuses to understand that recycled speeches in New York will not lead to solutions in Ramallah. “

Danon said that the applause Abbas got at the UN when he said he’ll continue to pay “salaries to terrorists” will be left behind in New York. Abbas said that even if he only had one penny, he would give it to the families of the martyrs.

Abbas was speaking about his decision to offer financial support to families of those who carried out terror attacks against Israeli citizens, many of whom are in Israeli prisons.       


