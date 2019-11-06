Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Define Hezbollah as a terror organization, Israel asks Uruguay

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 18:47
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Minister of Social Equality, Gila Gamliel, at a meeting with Uruguayan Foreign Minister, Rodolfo Nin Novoa, brought to light the ongoing diplomatic effort by the State of Israel to define Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Minister Gamliel, who is currently in Uruguay, met with Uruguay's Foreign Minister and discussed with him a number of issues relating to relations between the countries, according to a press release.Novoa said at the beginning of their meeting that he believed that Israel and Uruguay had much in common.

"These are two well-developed and stable democracies," he said.

During the meeting, Gamaliel emphasized the importance of countries recognizing and defining Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

In the meeting, the two extensively discussed bilateral cooperation issues including: digital, cyber and agriculture.

In addition, Minister Gamliel noted the importance of moving the Uruguayan embassy to Jerusalem.


