Define Hezbollah as a terror organization, Israel asks Uruguay

Minister of Social Equality, Gila Gamliel, at a meeting with Uruguayan Foreign Minister, Rodolfo Nin Novoa, brought to light the ongoing diplomatic effort by the State of Israel to define Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.



Minister Gamliel, who is currently in Uruguay, met with Uruguay's Foreign Minister and discussed with him a number of issues relating to relations between the countries, according to a press release.Novoa said at the beginning of their meeting that he believed that Israel and Uruguay had much in common.



"These are two well-developed and stable democracies," he said.



During the meeting, Gamaliel emphasized the importance of countries recognizing and defining Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.



In the meeting, the two extensively discussed bilateral cooperation issues including: digital, cyber and agriculture.



In addition, Minister Gamliel noted the importance of moving the Uruguayan embassy to Jerusalem.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });