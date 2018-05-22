EU calls for investigation into injury of Jafar Farah

The European Union External Action service spokesperson called on Israel to launch an investigation into the injury of Jafar Farah, who reported a broken leg following his arrest at a protest in Haifa on Friday.



The cause of the injury remains unclear. Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich said Monday that Farah may have been injured during the course of Friday night’s demonstration in Haifa, after the latter said he will sue the police for breaking his leg while he was in detention.



In a statement, the EUEA asked Israel to "conduct a swift investigation into circumstances surrounding events last week in Haifa which appeared to result in serious injury of Jafar Farah, Director of the NGO Mossawa, the Advocacy Center for Arab Citizens in Israel."





