Edelstein vows to bring committee vote to Knesset if needed

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein vowed to bring the matter of an organizing committee to the Knesset for approval unless an agreement between Likud and Blue and White is reached, he spoke on Tuesday as without such a committee there is no way to proceed with forming Defense and Foreign Relations committees.



Edelstein also spoke about the novel coronavirus and said that he will not let anyone endanger the health of those who work at the Knesset.



Due to the new restrictions, the Knesset is nearly empty with MKs forced to work at a long distance from one another or remotely.



Allegedly, Interior Minister Arye Deri suggested to close the building down completely and MK Miki Zohar offered that sessions should be conducted in the open air.