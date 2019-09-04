Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Election begins at Israeli missions abroad

By
September 4, 2019 21:28
Voting in the upcoming election began Wednesday night at 10 p.m. in Wellington, New Zealand, as the first ballots opened abroad.

There are 5,080 Israelis who have the right to vote abroad, all of whom are state employees, including the IDF, or workers for the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, United Israel Appeal or the World Zionist Organization.The voting will take place in 97 Israeli missions around the world, the largest of which is the consulate in New York, with 750 voters, and the smallest in Kigali, Rwanda, with three voters.

The final polls abroad will close on Friday at 6 a.m. in the Israeli consulates in Los Angeles and San Francisco.


