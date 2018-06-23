Eliad Shraga: Sara Netanyahu is not mentally fit to stand trial

Head of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel lawyer Eliad Shraga said that Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is probably not mentally fit to stand trial.



"The truth that nobody wants to say must be spoken," said Shraga in a cultural event held in Beersheba, "that woman is probably not mentally fit to stand trial."



Shraga suggested that this is a truth many people think but do not say out loud, including, in his view, Attorney General of Israel Avichai Mandelblit and Sara Netanyahu’s lawyer Yossi Cohen. Both men, Shraga said, "hinted to this truth".



On June 21 Sara Netanyahu was indicted for fraud with aggravated circumstances and breach of public trust in what became known as the “Prepared Food Affair,” referring to fraudulently obtaining from the state NIS 359,000 (approximately $100,000) in hundreds of prepared food orders.



Netanyahu's trial is expected to start after the fall Jewish holidays.





