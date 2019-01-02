Erdan lowers prison condition standards to deter terrorism

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Strategic Affairs and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan announced on Wednesday that he would worsen the prison conditions for terrorists to make them as rigid as possible while still respecting international law on Wednesday according to Israeli media.
"We will not be deterred by threats and hunger strikes," Erdan said at a press conference. "Making the terrorists' conditions worse is necessary both to create deterrence and to fulfill our moral duty to terror victims and their families."
Erdan explained that security and criminal prisoners should be treated differently.
"When it comes to security prisoners, one of the main goals of imprisonment, rehabilitation, does not exist, because prisoners are infused with a terrorist ideology that does not regret their actions," Erdan said.
Seven months ago, Erdan set up a committee to determine what steps Israel could take. He has decided to fully comply with the recommendations.
Some of the recommendations include reducing water consumption for prisoners, cutting potential canteen allotment in prison and mixing Hamas and Fatah prisoners in the same wing.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>