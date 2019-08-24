IDF confirms: Israel attacked Syria to prevent Iranian terror attack

Israel struck several targets in the village of Agrabaa south of the Syrian capital of Damascus overnight Saturday, thwarting an attack by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps against northern Israel, according to an IDF statement.



Explosions were heard above Damascus on Saturday night as Syrian air defenses responded to "hostile targets," according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.Arab media reported that attacks were targeting the Mezze military airport in Damascus.



The attacks are continuing and Syrian air defenses have succeeded in hitting many of the incoming missiles, according to SANA.

