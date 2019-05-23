Fire causes evacuations in Beit Hagai, one injured near Ashkelon as heatwave continues

X
A large fire broke out near Beit Hagai, in the southern Hebron Hills in the West Bank on Thursday.
The first line of houses have been evacuated in the settlement. There are currently reports of 15 people being treated for smoke inhalation. Judea and Samaria District's Spokesperson reported that there are two fire fronts, and military tankers are on the way to help firefighters extinguish the fire.
A blaze took place in the same area the previous day as the heat wave began to hit the country, expected to continue throughout the weekend.
A fire also broke out in Kibbutz Karmiya, near Ashkelon injuring an IDF soldier who was helping extinguish the blaze. He was transferred to Barzilai Medical Center for treatment.
The Health Ministry warned in a statement that low humidity and high winds are expected with temperatures predicted to soar above 40 degrees Celsius (above 100 degrees Fahrenheit) in most parts of the country.
The Israel Nature and National Parks Protection Authority has also appealed to the public not to take walks or go on hikes in open areas from Wednesday to Friday as high temperatures grip the country.
"In addition, in accordance with the instructions of the Firefighting Commission, the authority warned that it is forbidden to light fires while these conditions prevail at reserves and parks in Israel," the authority said.
In a related development, firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment building in Beitar Illit
A mother and her children have been pulled out of the building by the first responders.
