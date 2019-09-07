Fires rage across east Australia

Fires raging across east Australia have destroyed several properties.



People have been warned to leave the area due to strong winds and with almost no chance of rain, they have little reason to believe the situation will improve quickly.



Fire fighters are tackling 51 blazes in total across the state.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });