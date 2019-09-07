Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fires rage across east Australia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 07:38
Fires raging across east Australia have destroyed several properties.

People have been warned to leave the area due to strong winds and with almost no chance of rain, they have little reason to believe the situation will improve quickly.
 

Fire fighters are tackling 51 blazes in total across the state. 


