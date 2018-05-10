First female Druze judge appointed

The Judicial Selection Committee on Thursday appointed Suswan al-Kassem, 49, and currently a senior lawyer in the National Insurance Institute office, to become the first female Druze judge in Israeli history.



Though there are and have been male Druze judges in the past, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who has made one of her flagship issues appointing female minorities to judgeships, said, "The legal system today is more diverse, and stronger with a stronger female representation."



She added that she had previously appointed female Ethiopian and haredi judges.



