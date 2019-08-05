Foreign Ministry publishes warning due to Hong Kong protests

The Foreign Ministry published a warning to Israeli travelers on Monday as Hong Kong protests continue to ramp up.



Due to the proximity of the Israeli consulate to the epicenter of the protests, the ministry advises that travelers schedule any meetings in advance rather than show up unannounced, Ynet reports.



