Temple Mount police detain fmr MK Yehudah Glick at entrance to holy site

The former MK was one of the most prominent figures fighting for improved visiting conditions for Jewish, and all non-Muslim, visitors to the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 10:30
Former MK Yehuda Glick arrested on Temple Mount
Former Likud MK and prominent Temple Mount activist Yehudah Glick was detained by police Tuesday morning during a visit to the Temple Mount, apparently due to walking “too slowly” during his tour.
Glick, who was was once shot in the chest at point blank range by a Palestinian terrorist for his Temple Mount activism and nearly died, was reportedly handcuffed by the police as he was removed from the site on Tuesday.
For many years, Jewish visitors, especially those who were religious, were subject to intense suspicion by the police and were regularly removed from the Temple Mount for small infractions of the accustomed code of conduct.
The Murabitun and Murabitat groups of Palestinian men and women were paid to harass and scream at Jewish visitors made visits deeply unpleasant, and Glick and others campaigned to have them removed from the site, a step eventually carried out by former defense minister Moshe Yaalon and current Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan.


