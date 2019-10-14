Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France to ensure safety of military in Syria in "coming hours" - Elysee

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 03:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - France will take measures in coming hours to ensure the safety of its military and civilian personnel in northeastern Syria, the French president's office said in a statement on Monday after an urgent defense cabinet meeting.


France, which is part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State in the region, has special forces operating in the area. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 14, 2019
One person wounded in shooting at Miami-area shopping mall

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings