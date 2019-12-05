The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz: it's time to make the Iranian sanctions significantly harsher.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 08:52
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz went to Twitter in response to the letter sent by the French, British and German ambassadors in the UN regarding Iran's ballistic missiles:
"I greatly appreciate the letter sent by the letter sent by the French, British and German ambassadors in the UN regarding Iran ballistic missiles, which can carry nuclear warheads to long distances, sadly it is doesn't inform us of anything new" Gantz said."The Iranian regime never ceases its efforts to attain weapons of mass destruction and the ability to launch them. The Europeans can see as well that Iran is a danger to world peace and the stability of the area (the Middle East). It is time to move from letters to actions. It's time to make the sanctions on Iran significantly harsher."
