Gantz: it's time to make the Iranian sanctions significantly harsher.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz went to Twitter in response to the letter sent by the French, British and German ambassadors in the UN regarding Iran's ballistic missiles:"I greatly appreciate the letter sent by the letter sent by the French, British and German ambassadors in the UN regarding Iran ballistic missiles, which can carry nuclear warheads to long distances, sadly it is doesn't inform us of anything new" Gantz said."The Iranian regime never ceases its efforts to attain weapons of mass destruction and the ability to launch them. The Europeans can see as well that Iran is a danger to world peace and the stability of the area (the Middle East). It is time to move from letters to actions. It's time to make the sanctions on Iran significantly harsher."