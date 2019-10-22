Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benny Gantz to have Knesset bodyguards

By
October 22, 2019 14:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Knesset will take responsibility for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's security once he is officially tasked with forming the coalition, the legislature's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Knesset Security Office Yossi Griff has begun preparing to provide Gantz with bodyguards.Blue and White has been paying for Gantz's security. Because no government was formed after April's election, Gantz was never officially opposition leader, and therefore did not receive government-funded bodyguards.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 22, 2019
German minister: Some allies irritated by proposal for Syria security zone

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings