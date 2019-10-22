Benny Gantz to have Knesset bodyguards

The Knesset will take responsibility for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's security once he is officially tasked with forming the coalition, the legislature's spokesman said on Tuesday.



Knesset Security Office Yossi Griff has begun preparing to provide Gantz with bodyguards.Blue and White has been paying for Gantz's security. Because no government was formed after April's election, Gantz was never officially opposition leader, and therefore did not receive government-funded bodyguards.



