Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Twitter, claiming he has lost control over the security situation."The security situation over the last few days only serves to emphasize what everyone is already feeling: Netanyahu is losing control and acting irresponsibly," Gantz said. "He has turned the cabinet into a circus, he replaces defense ministers like they're socks and uses our foreign policy for his political campaign," he added. "Unlike him, I will manage Israel's security policy in a responsible manner and bring back Israel's deterrence factor."