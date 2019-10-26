Grenade thrown into the yard of an Israeli police officer’s home

A stun grenade was thrown tonight outside the home of a police officer. Police officers who arrived at the scene and investigated the circumstances of the incident following a report of explosion sounds. Several pieces of evidence were found at the scene, including stun grenade parts, and were handed over to police.



