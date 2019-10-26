Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Grenade thrown into the yard of an Israeli police officer’s home

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 26, 2019 14:11
A stun grenade was thrown tonight outside the home of a police officer. Police officers who arrived at the scene and investigated the circumstances of the incident following a report of explosion sounds. Several pieces of evidence were found at the scene, including stun grenade parts, and were handed over to police.


