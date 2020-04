Deputy Hamas leader Khalil al-Haya threatened that his organization will not sit indifferently if Israel does not transfer medical supplies to the Gaza Strip to fight off the novel COVID-19."The medical means we have to fight coronavirus are not enough and we have a greater need than what is in our possession," Haya said. "Israel is the one responsible for the outbreak in the Gaza Strip and therefore must facilitate the arrival of aid shipments, as well as send medical supplies."