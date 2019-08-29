Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas official: We arrested ten linked to suicide bombing attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 29, 2019 09:45
Deputy Head of Hamas State Bureau Mousa Abu Marzook revealed on Thursday that security forces in Gaza arrested a cell consisting of ten militants that are linked to the suicide bombing attack that occurred in Gaza on Tuesday night.

"Gaza security forces arrested a squad of 10 members who carried out the pair of terrorist attacks against police posts in the Gaza Strip," Marzook wrote on his Twitter page.The suicide attack claimed the lives of three police officers, and sources in the Gaza Strip pointed out that the attacks may have been carried out by Palestinians belonging to Salafi groups.


