Hamas responds to IDF attacks: "message of escalation and aggression"

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 17, 2019 10:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The organization referred to the air strike in the Gaza Strip, saying it "aimed to divert attention from the brave actions in the West Bank."

The spokesman for the terrorist organization Fawzi Barhum said that "the Israeli shelling of the resistance positions in Gaza is a message of escalation and aggression, aimed at diverting attention from the courageous actions taking place in the West Bank, which have confused the enemy and deepened the internal crisis in which it is located."Friday afternoon, two siblings were the victims of a ramming incident in the West Bank. The brother is still in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery, while his sister is currently in moderate condition.


