Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Haredi parties vouch for Netanyahu rotation plan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 22:45
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Shas leader, Aryeh Deri, tried assuring the head of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz's fear by telling him that if Netanyahu did not respect the agreement for Netanyahu to resign after a year as prime minister, Shas would pull out of the government, according to multiple news reports. 

UTJ head and Deputy Health Minister Yaacov Litzman also had a similar message saying UTJ guarantees the plan.Likud proposed a new outline in hopes of forming a unity government. The outline says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will resign after a year as prime minister.

The Blue and White Party are still concerned that Netanyahu will not abide by the agreement, but now the Haredi parties say they will vouch for the new plan.

The new outline says that Netanyahu will serve as prime minister for one year, and then he will resign and Benny Gantz will become prime minister for the next two years. Then in the fourth year, Netanyahu will return to his role as head of the government.

If the plan moves forward, the Knesset will have to prepare multiple new legislation instead of a coalition agreement. Blue and White want to secure Netanyahu and Gantz's positions as full-time prime ministers.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 11, 2019
EU urges Iran to comply with nuclear accord or face action

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings