Haredi parties vouch for Netanyahu rotation plan

Shas leader, Aryeh Deri, tried assuring the head of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz's fear by telling him that if Netanyahu did not respect the agreement for Netanyahu to resign after a year as prime minister, Shas would pull out of the government, according to multiple news reports.



UTJ head and Deputy Health Minister Yaacov Litzman also had a similar message saying UTJ guarantees the plan.Likud proposed a new outline in hopes of forming a unity government. The outline says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will resign after a year as prime minister.



The Blue and White Party are still concerned that Netanyahu will not abide by the agreement, but now the Haredi parties say they will vouch for the new plan.



The new outline says that Netanyahu will serve as prime minister for one year, and then he will resign and Benny Gantz will become prime minister for the next two years. Then in the fourth year, Netanyahu will return to his role as head of the government.



If the plan moves forward, the Knesset will have to prepare multiple new legislation instead of a coalition agreement. Blue and White want to secure Netanyahu and Gantz's positions as full-time prime ministers.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });