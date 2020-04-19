Health Ministry reports Weitzman lab coronavirus malfunction solved

The Weizmann Institute of Science coronavirus lab malfunction, which caused some samples to be announced positive while in fact those who supplied them did not have the coronavirus, was investigated and solved – the Health Ministry said in a report on Sunday.



19 people were informed they were infected with the virus while in fact they were not. The report claimed that lab workers were not instructed to view border-line samples as positive ones.



The lab resumed to function after the repairs will be complete.