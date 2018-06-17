IAF strikes car of leader of cell flying incendiary kites and balloons

Israel on Saturday night struck the vehicle of one of the leaders responsible for sending incendiary kites and balloons at the country's south, the army said in a statement Sunday.



The army said the strike was in response to 15 fires started by the devices in Israeli territory.



Holding Hamas accountable for everything that comes out of the Gaza Strip, the army said it will continue to work against the terror attacks.



"In recent days, the IDF has warned and carried out a number of attacks near the squads responsible for the arson and destruction of the territories in Israel. These are acts of terror that endanger the residents of the south. The IDF is determined to continue to act with increasing intensity against these acts of terror, as required and in a variety of tools," the army said in a statement.



Share on facebook Share on twitter