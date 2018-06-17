June 17 2018
|
Tammuz, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

IAF strikes car of leader of cell flying incendiary kites and balloons

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 17, 2018 08:48
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel on Saturday night struck the vehicle of one of the leaders responsible for sending incendiary kites and balloons at the country's south, the army said in a statement Sunday.

The army said the strike was in response to 15 fires started by the devices in Israeli territory.

Holding Hamas accountable for everything that comes out of the Gaza Strip, the army said it will continue to work against the terror attacks.

"In recent days, the IDF has warned and carried out a number of attacks near the squads responsible for the arson and destruction of the territories in Israel. These are acts of terror that endanger the residents of the south. The IDF is determined to continue to act with increasing intensity against these acts of terror, as required and in a variety of tools," the army said in a statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 17, 2018
Report: S.Korea, U.S. to announce suspension of major military drills this week

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut