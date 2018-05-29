IDF: Israel's response to Gaza mortars 'strongest since Protective Edge'

"The situation in which a terror organization fires into Israeli communities is unacceptable. Since noon we have been operating throughout the Gaza Strip in a series of attacks which has not been done since Operation Protective Edge" in 2014, said IDF Spokesman Brig-Gen. Ronen Manelis in a phone call with reporters Tuesday.



The Israel Air Force struck Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets, Manelis said.



Some 30 mortars were launched by Islamic Jihad towards Israeli communities, including some Iranian rockets, and 25 Iron Dome interceptions, the IDF Spokesman said.











Share on facebook Share on twitter