IDF attacks Islamic Jihad snipers who shot at Israeli soldiers

According to pan-Arab Al-Araby al-Jadid news site, Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza have raised their alert level due to fears of targeted assassinations and a possible military action against the Gaza Strip by Israel, despite the fact that elections are taking place in less than a month. The terrorist groups also fear that military action could be used to gain Netanyahu votes in the March elections.

In the past few weeks, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have warned that Israel will not tolerate the continuation of terrorist activity against Israeli citizens.