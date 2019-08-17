Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF strikes in Gaza Strip – Report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 00:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Palestinian media reports IAF jets strike various targets at the Gaza Strip on Friday night. Allegedly, a Hamas outpost in the Gaza City district of Tuffah was struck by a rocket, the city of Jabalia and the city of Khan Yunis were also targeted. 
 
The strikes followed the launching of a rocket from the Gaza Strip to Israel on Friday evening, the rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Defense system. 



