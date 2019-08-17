IDF strikes in Gaza Strip – Report

Palestinian media reports IAF jets strike various targets at the Gaza Strip on Friday night. Allegedly, a Hamas outpost in the Gaza City district of Tuffah was struck by a rocket, the city of Jabalia and the city of Khan Yunis were also targeted.



The strikes followed the launching of a rocket from the Gaza Strip to Israel on Friday evening, the rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Defense system.

