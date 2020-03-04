Interior Minister Aryeh Deri: Left is half a million votes short

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said on Wednesday that the right wing block won the latest election by half a million votes, if not more.“The people spoke in a very clear manner and we will not let anyone change these results with new laws,” he warned.Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is said to be attempting to pass a law that will prevent the president of the country from being able to appoint a politician indicted for crimes to form a government, such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Deri said that nobody could handle the current coronavirus epidemic better than Netanyahu, and that if anyone attempts to change Israeli politics now, “history will not forgive him.”