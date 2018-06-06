June 06 2018
|
Sivan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran says in no mood to go extra mile on nuclear inspections

By REUTERS
June 6, 2018 14:57
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

VIENNA - Iran will not heed a call to cooperate more fully with UN nuclear inspectors until a standoff over the future of its agreement with major powers is resolved, its envoy to the agency said on Wednesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which is policing the restrictions placed on Iran's activities under the deal, has said Tehran is implementing its commitments, but also called for "timely and proactive cooperation" on providing access for snap inspections.

IAEA chief Yukiya Amano has said the comment is "not an expression of concern or complaints but rather an encouragement to Iran."

Diplomats who deal with the agency, however, say it follows an inspection in late April that went down to the wire in terms of how quickly the IAEA team gained access to one site.

Tehran's ambassador to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, said that, while it was not benefiting from the deal, "no one should expect Iran to go to implement more voluntary measures."

European powers are scrambling to salvage the deal since US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out last month and said he would reimpose far-reaching US sanctions on Iran.

The three European powers that signed the deal -- France, Britain and Germany -- are looking to shield European companies from US sanctions while also keeping Iranian oil exports and the revenue from them flowing.



Related Content

Breaking news
June 6, 2018
Singapore's foreign minister to visit North Korea on Thursday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut