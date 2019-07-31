Zarif: Iran to reduce nuclear deal commitments unless Europe protects it

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

DUBAI - Iran is set to further cut its commitments to its international nuclear deal unless its European partners move to protect it from U.S. sanctions by ensuring it can sell oil and receive income, its foreign minister told state television on Wednesday.



"Under current circumstances and if no action is taken (by the Europeans) we will take the next step (in cutting commitments)," Mohammad Javad Zarif said, adding that its European partners should guarantee Iran could sell its oil and collect the revenue.Iran has said it will reduce its commitment to the nuclear accord in stages and may even withdrew from the pact unless the Europeans find ways to shield its economy from the U.S. sanctions.



On Sunday, Iran admitted that it has enriched 24 tons of uranium since signing the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, Radio Farda reported.



Tehran claimed that it had limited its stock of enriched uranium to 300 kg. as required by the JCPOA.



The statement was made during a Sunday session of the “independent conservative” faction of the Iranian parliament discussing the latest developments concerning the nuclear deal. The faction is made up of close allies of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, did not explained exactly what he meant by his statement or what happened to the 24 tons of enriched uranium.



EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in mid-July that the five remaining parties to the deal do not see Iran’s breaches as significant non-compliance, and have not indicated any intent to trigger the accord’s dispute mechanism.



Salehi also said on Sunday that progress was being made on the reconstruction project of the Arak heavy water reactor, according to Fars.



“The joint committee for the reconstruction of the Arak reactor, including China and Britain, is doing well... We are satisfied with the progress of the plan,” he said, adding that “the plan has now been accelerated after a few months of hiatus.”



Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



