May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iranian lawmakers call for proportional response after U.S. quits deal

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 11:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Iran's parliament introduced a motion on Wednesday calling for "proportional and reciprocal" action by the government after the United States withdrew from a nuclear accord Tehran agreed with world powers in 2015, according to Fars News.

Hojatoleslam Mojtaba Zulnouri, who heads the nuclear committee in parliament, said the motion asks President Hassan Rouhani's government to secure "necessary guarantees" from the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal. They include Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China.

Zulnouri, a lawmaker from the city of Qom, did not specify what guarantees should be sought, but said if they are not met then Iran should resume high level uranium enrichment.

Ali Mottahari, a lawmaker from Tehran, said there was a "limited opportunity" for European powers to "bring a solid guarantee" that would allow Iran to stick with the deal. "But if this doesn't happen then it's possible that we will exit the nuclear deal or take other steps," he told news agency IRNA.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 9, 2018
U.N. rights chief urges Turkey to end state of emergency before vote

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut